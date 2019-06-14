Family appeal to find stolen dog believed to be in the Midlands

A distraught family are trying desperately to find their beloved dog Lola.

Although Lola was believed to have been taken from a farm in Ardee, Co Louth last weekend, the family have reason to believe she is now in the Midlands.

The beloved pooch was taken by a dark jeep with a KK registration on Saturday evening last, June 8, according to the family.

"All we know is she may be in the Laois/Offaly area. We have reason to think she is in Stradbally," they added.

If you have any information on Lola's whereabouts you can contact the Offaly Express on Facebook or by emailing justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie.