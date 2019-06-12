Free Cruinniú na nÓg events at Tullamore Library

Cruinniú na nÓg, a national day of free creativity for children and younger people under 18, on Saturday, June 15.

There are free events all across Offaly and you can find out where and when here: www.cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/events/location/offaly/

Workshops will have limited spaces so booking is essential.

Tullamore Central Library is hosting a number of brilliant events:

Animal Magic @10.30-11.30 and 12.00-13.00, suitable for all ages. Meet and greet exotic animals and learn about them.

3D Paper folding Workshop 10.00-11.00, suitable for 5 years and older. Each child will go home with their own folded 3D hedgehog

Drawing workshops 10.00-11.00 and 11.30-12.30. Suitable for 7 years and older. Children can chose to learn how to draw Pokemons or Superheroes.

LEGO Masters 14.00-16.30, suitable for 7 years and older. LEGO master Jessica Farrell will teach teams of four (min one adult required) new tricks for LEGO.

Lego Free Play 14.00-16.30

The Artful Podger- Animation exhibition 11.30-13.00, suitable for 10 years and older. Learn how to make your own animation.

Paper Quilling Workshop 14.30-16.00, suitable 7 years and older. Learn this old paper craft of shaping stripes of paper into artful figures.

Movie Pods for all ages 10.30-12.00 and 14.30-16.30