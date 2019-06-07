Tullamore Tennis Club Notes (June 7)

Start your Summer of Tennis

Tullamore Tennis Club are having free Open Evenings in June as follows:

Monday, June 17 Adults (7pm to 9pm)

Tuesday, June 18 Juniors and Family (6pm-8pm)

All welcome to come along and play for free and /or receive free coaching from a level 3 coach. Membership discounts on the night.

Social Tennis

Social tennis for adults continues on Monday and Thursday evenings from 7.30-9pm.

Coaching

Adult coaching on Thursday evenings from 7pm.

Junior coaching on Wednesdays from 5pm.