Tullamore Tennis Club Notes (June 7)
Start your Summer of Tennis
Tullamore Tennis Club are having free Open Evenings in June as follows:
Monday, June 17 Adults (7pm to 9pm)
Tuesday, June 18 Juniors and Family (6pm-8pm)
All welcome to come along and play for free and /or receive free coaching from a level 3 coach. Membership discounts on the night.
Social Tennis
Social tennis for adults continues on Monday and Thursday evenings from 7.30-9pm.
Coaching
Adult coaching on Thursday evenings from 7pm.
Junior coaching on Wednesdays from 5pm.
