Offaly councillor heartened by local response after joining Fine Gael

Fine Gael Councillor in the Edenderry Municipal District, Noel Cribbin has said he is heartened and encouraged by the people of Edenderry’s response to his decision to join Fine Gael.

At a meeting of Fine Gael’s Executive Council last Tuesday evening, Cllr Cribbin’s application to join the party was unanimously approved.

Cllr Cribbin has said, “I have since met with the local Fine Gael Edenderry District members and I am delighted with the warm welcome that I have received from them."

“I was always planning to contest next May’s Local Elections and seek a mandate from the people of Edenderry again to represent them on Offaly County Council. However, when I was contacted by the party and after consideration with my family and supporters, it was a no-brainer for me and Edenderry," Noel added.

“Whilst it was no doubt a coincidence that the much-needed road restoration works were carried out this week on both Francis Street and on Assumption Road, it was very encouraging. Francis Street saw 500 metres of surface dressing and Assumption Road saw 250 metres completed."

"As the residents are aware I gave them a commitment that I would deliver on this and I have been to the forefront in securing funding for both of these projects particularly on Francis Street where the surface was left in a desperate condition following substantial water mains works," Noel added.

"After prolonged negotiations with Irish Water, I refused to accept the condition that the street was left in and I managed to secure a substantial sum of money from the company to enable the restoration works. As Chairman of Edenderry Tidy Towns, I was determined to ensure that the main thoroughfare into Edenderry would not be left in such an unsightly state."

“My main reason for joining Fine Gael was the manner in which the party has delivered for Edenderry and North Offaly since the party entered Government in 2011. The investment that this Government has directed to the town is clear for all to see, we just need to look at the new state of the art schools, new ambulance base and the substantial investment at Ofalia House. In 2011, the provision of respite care was suspended in this wonderful facility," Noel explained.

“I am determined to work with my Fine Gael colleague on the Edenderry Municipal District, Cllr Liam Quinn and our local Government TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy to secure long-awaited projects in the town are prioritised."

"I have worked closely with Offaly County Council in relation to the derelict Tesco site on JKL street and a very comprehensive application for an ambitious 13-hectare project known as the ‘Edenderry JKL backlands’ plan has been submitted to the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Regeneration Development Fund."

“This funding application will allow for a proper plan to be developed to regenerate the centre of Edenderry where currently the old Tesco site lies derelict on our town’s main street which continues to take away from the significant investment and public realm works carried out in the last year on the square in Edenderry. The plan envisages the development of new commercial and civic spaces to include new library, theatre etc."

“After only joining Fine Gael on Tuesday evening I had our TD for Offaly in Edenderry, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy in town on Thursday where we had a tour of the town and we had a 3-hour meeting and walkabout. I appraised Marcella of my priorities in the months and years ahead and I am delighted with the support that I continue to receive from Marcella," Noel commented.

“Already I can see how my membership of Fine Gael will greatly assist me with my work on behalf of the people of Edenderry and North Offaly. It was a busy week and I look forward to continuing my work with the support of the Fine Gael membership and our local Government TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy."