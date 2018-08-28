Offaly Local Community & GAA Notes (August 28)

GAA

RHODE GAA

1998 Reunion

On Saturday Night Last the 1998 Team, Management and club officers of the time joined friends, family and supporters for what was a wonderful night of nostalgia and fun. From 6:30pm onwards the crowd packed the Croghan Lounge till late that night. It was really a special night for the players especially those living away from Rhode coming back to meet old friends and teammates. Up first was the showing of the game and going by the reaction by all it was like it the game was only played the day before.

First to speak on the night was Chairman Joe Malone who paid special tribute to the team, management and officers of 1998 and how that long-awaited victory opened the door to further successes in later years. Joe also remembered the Late Club President Christy Darby and the Late Pat Colgan who was a Referee was tragically killed in 1998.

Joe wished everyone a great night and invited Former Club Chairman Willie Dunne to say a few words. Willie spoke of the work that it took to get right management team in place and how the work paid off, Willie Stated that he was chairman for 9 years and loved every bit of it he thanked all those involved at the time especially Patsy O'Gara/ Eden Aluminium the club sponsor at the time and for many years later. MC Michael Duignan then took over proceedings where he carried out a number of Interviews first up were Manager Eugene Mulligan, Trainer Jimmy Dunne and Selector Martin Kerrigan great insights were giving of the year from training right up to the county final and the wonderful win. Captain Pat Dingle Daly spoke passionately about that special year alongside him was the great Johnny Mooney Player/Selector gave further great insight and stories. Lastly Roy Malone, Locky Murphy and Paschal Kellaghan spoke about what it meant to them and had us in stitches with funny stories involving players. Key to the organising of this event Ken Kellaghan spoke where he paid further tribute to the players, management, team physio Shiela Foy, thanking Michael Duignan for his wonderful job as Mc, Colm and Cathriona Killeen for sponsoring the event, Local Butcher Ray Dempsey looking after the BBQ, and his fellow members of the organising committee. He then handed it over to the wonderful John Murrin and Co who played well into the night. At the band break, the Auction took place and John Kilmurray bought the two All Ireland Tickets and in the raffle, Richie Harnett won the signed football. John Beezy Glennon then spoke of his delight to be here at the event and what 1998 meant to everyone. Then it was back to the wonderful music which finished off a wonderful night.

Thanks also to the local press for their coverage of the event and our club throughout the year.

1998 Management: Manager Eugen Mulligan, Trainer Jimmy Dunne, Selectors Martin Kerrigan and Johnny Mooney. Physio Shiela Foy.

1998 Team: Adrian Daly, Pauric Dunne, Ken Kellaghan, Alan Kellaghan, Richard Harnett, Pee Kenny, Jack Kilmurray, Barry Malone, Fergal Dunne, Anthony Hyland, Declan Gorman, Eddie Byrne, Paschal Kellaghan, Roy Malone, Pat Dingle Daly, Jason Byrne, Johhny Mooney, Eoin Hickey, Fergal Mcnamee, Shane Kellaghan, Locky Murphy, Alan McNamee, Eugene McDermott, Anthony Murphy, Pee McGovern, Ger Noonan, Mark Malone, Gordan Kerrigan, Derek Kellaghan, Keith Kavanagh,

1998 Club Officers

Chairman: Willie Dunne

Secretary: John Glennon

Treasurer: Breda Glennon

Club President: Christy Darby

Offaly Senior Football Championship



Rhode Senior footballers play their final group game of the Championship this coming Friday evening August 31st at 8pm in Walsh Island.

U17 Football Championship

Rhode U17 footballers take on St.Vincents this coming Wednesday evening at 7pm in Fr.Dowling Park Rhode.

U13 Offaly Championship Shield Semi Final



Rhode U13s defeated Ferbane/Belmont in the Championship Shield Semi Final on a score-line of 3-09 to 2-07. Rhode can now look forward to a Championship Shield County Final in a few weeks time.

U13 Panel: Joshua Kellaghan, Mark O'Meara, Cameron Egan, Ethan Hannon, Sean Daly, Ryan Kellaghan, Matt Heavey, Evan Farrelly, Noah Swaine, Ryan Murphy, Ben Kennedy, Charlie Cullen, Ryan Quinn, Ross Kellaghan, Gavin Murphy, Cian Cocoman, Adam Kellaghan, James Glennon, Billy Quinn, Cillian Dempsey, Tiernan Foy, Liam Walsh.

Leinster GAA Club Bua Beko Awards

Rhode underage club entered a Leinster GAA Club Bua/Beko Draw and are one of the many winners from around Leinster to win €1500 worth of gear to further facilitate the work of our underage coaches in the club.

Rhode GAA Golf Classic 2018

We are holding our 2018 Golf Classic in Castle Barna Golf Club Daingean on Saturday, September 8.

Team €160 The Format is Four-ball Scramble with excellent prizes up for grabs. Contact Vice Chairman Oliver Murphy on 087-7087117 for Time-Sheet or Sponsorship

Walking Track

All wishing to use the new walking track at our grounds have to be members of Rhode GAA Club. If you are not a member then your not insured. Join now to use our wonderful new walking track safe from the hustle and bustle of road traffic.

Membership can be paid to the following listed, Patricia McManus, Orla Kilmurray, Ger Noonan, Ger Hynes, Pat FitzGerald, Joe Malone, Oliver Murphy, James Murphy, John Glennon, Tracey Murphy, Robert Kellaghan and Mary Hannon

The Membership Rates are as Follows:

Family (2 adults and all Children) - €75

Single Adult - €30

Student - €20

Juvenile - €20

OAPs - €5

Happy Anniversary

A very happy anniversary to Jody and Bridgie Gunning who celebrated with their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday last.

All in Rhode GAA wish you both much health and happiness for the years to come.

Lotto

There was no winner of the Rhode GAA Lotto Draw that took place on the 20th of August for a Jackpot of €20,000. The numbers drawn were 6 11 15 23. The club would like to thank all those who supported the draw and thanks to Killeen’s for the use of their premises and for their help and cooperation. The following matched three numbers and received €25 each.

Dora Glynn

Sean Hartnett

Mairead Bollard

PJ Cocoman

Mary B Jones

Sean Moraes

Anna Killally

Lisa Kellaghan

On Friday evening last the club made a cheque presentation to Jackpot Winner Damien Foy also presented Colm Killeen with the promoters prize.



BALLYCUMBER GAA

Under 13 Football

Congratulations to St Manchan Gaels under 13 footballers who have qualified for the Bridge House Hotel Under13 A County Final. On Friday evening in Geashill they overcame the challenge of Edenderry on a score of 2—8 to 1—10. They will now face St Rynaghs in the final. Well done to all involved.

Senior Football

Best of luck to our senior footballers who will play against St Rynaghs in round 7 of The Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship in DOON on Thursday evening at 8pm. Please note the change of time and venue which was because of the need for floodlights.

Hurling

Brosna Gaels suffered a 2—21 to 1—11 defeat to a very good Ballinamere side on Sunday and will now face Carrig Riverstown in the relegation playoff to decide which team remains in senior B Hurling next year.

Ladies Football.

Hard luck to St Manchan Ladies footballers who lost the Under16 B Ladies Football Championship Final to Clara on a score of 7—12 to 6—7. It was a great achievement to reach the final and to accumulate such a big score.

All Ireland Football Final

Offaly will have at least one connection with next Sundays All Ireland Final. The Tyrone midfielder Padraig Hampsey has strong Offaly ties. His mother Geraldine Leonard is from Mountbolus and his uncle Declan Leonard is resident in Bellair, Ballycumber. The hunt is on for tickets.

Save the Date

Friday 19th October, Dinner Dance in The Bridge House Hotel to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of winning the Offaly Senior Football Championship.

Dance Classes

Learn how to Waltz, Quickstep, Foxtrot and Line Dance. Classes held every Monday night in Ballycumber Community Centre. Beginners classes from 8.30pm to 9.30pm. Intermediates from 9.30pm to 10.30pm and dancing for all from 10.30pm to 11.30pm.

Lotto

The numbers drawn this week were 12,13,18,23. No jackpot winner, no match three winner. Next week’s draw will be held in Flynn’s of Grogan on Monday night at 10 o’clock for a jackpot of 7950euros.

Play lotto on line at https://www.locallotto.ie/ localhome.asp?LL_ID=415 until 8pm on Monday or buy tickets from local shops, pubs and from usual lotto sellers.

RAHEEN GAA

LOTTO

The numbers drawn in the Lotto draw which took place on Monday 20 August 2018 were 11 19 21 23. There was No

Jackpot Winner of €5,200 and 4 Match 3 Winners ( Joe Grimes C/O Pat Carthy; Gerry Condron C/O Eddie Kaye; Jo

Seery C/O High Chap; Teresa Feery C/O C Casey). Next week’s draw will take place in Hamilton’s, Geashill on Monday 03 Sept 2018.

SENIOR B FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RD 6

Raheen Senior Footballers take on Shamrocks in the Final Rd of the Senior B Championship on this Thursday (30 Aug)

@ 8pm in O’Brien Pk, Tullamore in a repeat of last year’s Final Rd fixture which Raheen won. Note Change of Venue &

Time. All Support would be appreciated.

NA FIANNA GAA

U17 A FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Na Fianna U17 Footballers No 1 Team complete the group stage of the Championship Gold Group this Wednesday

(29 Aug) @ 7pm against Edenderry in Edenderry. All Support would be appreciated.

DAINGEAN GAA

Lotto

The numbers drawn on August 21st were 3,23,25 and 27.

There was NO JACKPOT WINNER and no MATCH 3 WINNER.

Next week's jackpot increases to €6,000 while the match 3 pot increases to €400.

Once again many thanks to all of our ticket sellers and buyers and to those who continue to play online.

Intermediate Championship

Daingean play their last group game this Wednesday evening against Shannonbridge in Tubber at 8:00pm.

Daingean lie third in the Group at present. They need a win and other fixtures to go their way to get 2nd place and straight through to the semi-finals. As it stands Daingean have already secured a quarter-final spot at the very least.

Junior C Championship

Daingean had a narrow 3 point loss to Erin Rovers last Friday evening in the Junior C Championship. The final score was 2:09 to 2:06, Daingean now play in a semi-final of the championship in the coming weeks.

COMMUNITY

RASHINA VINTAGE CLUB THRESHING

Preparations for this year's Threshing and working field day are well underway for our yearly event held in Mooney's Field Doon, Co Offaly. As always it promises to be a fantastic day out with attractions to suits all the family both young and old. Admission €5. This event supports local causes. We will have our usual attractions on the day Threshing, Tractor Pulling returning this year due to popular demand, Exhibitions of Vintage and Classic Vehicles, produce stalls where you can purchase the ever popular home produce, Music, Amusements / Bouncy Castles, Dog Show suitable for all dog types (costumes welcome!) Entrants can register on the day, Old style games, There will be a range of catering on site for all tastes, BBQ, Old style bacon and Cabbage, griddle bread, Tea / Coffees.

Anyone can bring items for the vintage display just make sure to register in to receive your souvenir mug and food voucher on the day. The Committee would like to thank all who continue to make the Threshing and working field day a success each year. See you all on Sunday 9th Sept at 12 noon to enjoy what always proves to be a very entertaining day. Find us on Facebook RashinaVintageClub.

Ballycommon Notes

BALLYCOMMON TELEWORK & TRAINING

CENTRE'S UPCOMING COURSES 2018

Call (057) 93 53177/53441 for more info on all course listed below.

Please note that courses are subject to enrollment numbers.

Go to www.facebook.com/ballycommonteleworkandtrainingcentre to stay up to date with all courses and events ran at the centre.

Manual Handling - BTTC

Fri 24th Aug 9.00 - 12.30

First Aid Responder

23rd, 24th and 27th August

Safe Pass - BTTC

Sat 25th August

Citizens Online: FREE

Basic every day Internet skills – 5 x 2 hour classes

Killeigh N.S - Date to be confirmed

5 x weeks

Free Cyber Bullying Talk at BTTC

Thursday 23rd August 7-9pm

Create and Decorate – BTTC

Decoupage Course

1st Class: 22nd August, 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of September 7-9pm

2nd Class:9th,16th,23rd and 30th Oct and 6th Nov 7-9pm

Artificial Flower Making Course

4th, 11th, 18th September 10am-12pm

ECDL - BTTC

1 night a week 7pm - 10pm

Starting October 2nd

Rural IT Broadband Training Free - 8x2 Hour Classes

Venue And Start Dates : TBC

Friendly Call Service

Mon - Thurs

Meals on Wheels

Mon, Wed, Fri

QUEEN OF THE LAND GOLF CLASSIC

The 54th Queen of the Land Festival will be hosted by Offaly Macra on the 9th-11th of November 2018 in the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. In the lead up to the Festival, the committee is organising events around the county. The first of such events is a Golf Classic on Sunday 2nd September in Castle Barna, Daingean.

Chairperson of the Festival, Gerard Mahon said at the recent annual general meeting that, “This year is going to be very exciting and action-packed, with new and fresh ideas set in motion for this year’s festival."

The Golf Classic is a novel idea by the incoming committee to involve the county as a whole in the Festival and to mount excitement for November, as well as raise funds. Castle Barna golf club is one of the most popular golf clubs in the Midlands. The course is laid out on rolling parkland with plenty of mature trees, natural streams and easy-going terrain, which makes it the perfect course for golfers of all abilities - from beginner level all the way up to Offaly’s own Shane Lowry!

For more information on this year's festival and the golf classic please contact Gerard Mahon on 085-2471416, email queenofthelandfestival@gmail.c om, find our website www.queenofthelandfestival.com or find us on Facebook.

Queen of the Land Golf Classic runs on Sunday September 2nd in Castle Barna, Daingean. Teams of 4 cost €200. Contact Gerard Mahon on 085 247 1416 for more information, registration and tee times.

EMER DUNNE SCHOOL OF PERFORMING ARTS

Drama, Theatre and acting, speech and drama (exams optional)

Musical theatre, singing and dance choreography.

Resuming on Sept 17th, ages 4+

Mondays in St Marys Hall, Clonaghadoo

Tuesdays in Balcony Theatre Mountmellick

Further details and registration contact: emerperformingarts@gmail.com or 0863758602

