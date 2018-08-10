A Galway bar has created a cocktail in honour of a Rose of Tralee from Offaly

McGettigan’s Bar has created a unique cocktail for a Rose of Tralee who hails from Offaly.

It is called the 'The Desert Rose' and it is in honour and support of Rebecca Egan who is the Dubai Rose of Tralee but who is from Ferbane.

Rebecca won the Dubai Rose of Tralee title in May and she will be in Tralee in August to try and emulate Jennifer Byrne who became the first Offaly woman ever to win the long-running contest in 2017.

Rebecca gave the drink her own seal of approval when she tasted it at McGettigan’s this week. You can follow Rebecca on Instagram at 'dubairoseoftralee'.

The sweet drink, is made of Elderflower liqueur, rose syrup, Pink Gordon’s gin and Rose Brut Spumante. You can enjoy 'The Desert Rose' for yourself for €10 or two for €16 at any McGettigan's including the ones located in Dublin, Bray and Limerick.

McGettigan’s Galway Bar Manager Tiago Ramos said, “McGettigan’s have supported Rebecca, The Dubai Rose, from day one. She’s a fantastic girl and we believe she has what it takes to win. We were her initial sponsor in the Dubai round of the competition and we are all rooting for her to become the next Rose of Tralee. We wanted to do something to show our support for her, and we thought a drink in her honour, is the most Irish way to do it. Raise a glass to Rebecca.”

Located on Prospect Hill, just off Eyre Square and within steps of the bustling Shop Street area, McGettigan’s is open daily serving lunch and dinner as well as an extensive drinks menu including a range of carefully crafted signature cocktails. Guests can enjoy live music and promotions on food and drink throughout the week. There are 19 bars in the McGettigan pub group chain, including in Dublin, Limerick, Bray, Letterkenny, London, Dubai, New York and Asia.

You can get "The Desert Rose" from Friday August 17 to Tuesday August 21.