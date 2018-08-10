Agri Aware brings Dublin bee team to Tullamore Show

There will be a real buzz at Agri Aware’s stand at this year’s Tullamore Show with the return of the unmissable Agri Aware Big Red Shed.

The agri-food educational body promise visitors a veritable feast for the senses all under one roof! From cookery demos and butter discos to bee-keeping workshops and milk races, there will be something for all the family to enjoy. Celebrity Chef Edward Hayden will be MC on the day and will be joined by a host of experts on the “farm stage” throughout the event. The Agri Aware Mobile Farm will also be in attendance allowing visitors to meet a host of farm animals.

Agri Aware’s red shed at Tullamore Show is part of a significant campaign entitled ‘Many hats, one CAP’ being delivered by Agri Aware, the independent Irish agri-food educational body. The campaign co-financed by the European Commission aims to communicate the many benefits of the CAP to the general public and farmers, across Ireland. The message to this audience is clear, that CAP delivers a secure supply of safe, quality and traceable food that is affordable for consumers. In addition to producing this food under the highest standards, CAP also ensures sustainable management of our natural resources, our waterways, promotes biodiversity and aids in the development of our rural areas.

Activities will kick off at 10.00am on Sunday, August 12 at the Big Red Shed stand number 4A