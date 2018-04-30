Offaly girls carry out a full week of good turns across the county

Members of St Rynagh’s Guides, Banagher, joined Irish Girl Guides throughout the country doing a good turn each day last week to mark Irish Girl Guides’ National Good Turns Week (23-29 April). With 12,000 members, that made a whopping 84,000 good turns in one week.

Younger Irish Girl Guides (IGG) members helped their parents with chores around the home (without being asked!) and shared their lunch with their friends while older girls offered to help elderly neighbours with shopping, donated money or toys to charity and held bake sales to raise money for charity.

Some girls opted to do good turns for the environment, like walking or cycling to school or turning the tap off while brushing their teeth, with some IGG units, including St Rynagh’s Guides, Banagher, organising litter picks in conjunction with An Taisce’s Spring Clean.

“By carrying out good turns daily, the value of volunteering is impressed upon our members from a young age,” said IGG Chief Commissioner, Helen Concannon.

“Our youngest members from age five-plus learn about different ways they can help others at home and at school while our older girls get involved in community action projects and learn to use their voices and their skills to improve the world around them.”

Encouraging members of the public to do good turns each day too, Ms Concannon said: “It doesn’t matter what the good turn is – visiting someone in the community, listening to a friend in need or supporting a charity – once it’s something kind for someone else. Focussing on good turns helps us to see opportunities in everyday life and to become active citizens."

“We hope that thousands of people throughout Ireland will join us in doing good turns and we’re asking everyone to share their kind acts on social media using the hashtag#GoodTurns. Let’s do what we can to spread a little kindness!”

Irish Girl Guides welcomes new members from age 5+ and volunteer Leaders from age 18+. To find out more, see www.irishgirlguides.ie or telephone 01 6683898.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.