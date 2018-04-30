Offaly Community Notes (May 1-6)
Ballycumber/Leamanaghan Notes
THE WORLD MEETING OF FAMILIES
The World Meeting of the Families takes place in Dublin next August. It consists of a three day event at the RDS in Ballsbridge (August 22, 23, 24) a vigil-type Festival of Families in Croke Park on the evening of Saturday, August 25 and a concluding Mass in the Phoenix Park in the early afternoon of Sunday, August 25.
There is a cost for attendance at the RDS days, but no cost for attendance at the Croke Park and Phoenix Park events, at which Pope Francis will preside. However, for attendance at any of these events, it will be necessary to register online at www.worldmeeting2018.ie.
For the Croke Park event, where space is limited, priority will be given to people who have booked to
participate in the World Meeting in the RDS.
BAPTISM
The next meeting for parents in our pastoral area who have a child for baptism will be held in the Parochial House in Ballinahown on Thursday, May 17 from 8.00pm to 9.00pm. Subsequent pre-baptism meetings are scheduled for Thursday, June 14 and Thursday, July 19. Parents are asked to contact their local priest about attendance at these meetings.
THANKS
The family of James Sheridan, Leabeg, wish to express their
sincere thanks to all who offered prayers and good wishes during his recent
illness
CONFIRMATION
Our congratulations and good wishes to the young people of our parish who were
confirmed by Bishop Francis in Ballinahown on Friday last
Boher NS
Harry Champ
Dylan Daly
Jamie Rigney
Conal Minnock
Jimmy Bracken
Cillian Kelly
Aoife Guinan
Aimee Dunne
Eabha Greville
Emma Kelly
Emma Touhy
Abbie Coolahan
Eimear Keenan
Poppy Hennessy
Megan Henson
Ballinahown NS
Gemma Duffy
Arlene Devery
Jasmine Molloy
Ethan Kelly
Oisin Dolan
Peter Byrne
Luke Kelly
Rashina NS
Padraig Brazil
Oisin Corcoran
Chelsea Corcoran-Conroy
Luke Murphy
Chloe O’Dwyer
Pullough NS
Alex O’Connor
Brandon Delany
Darragh Buckley
Nathan Cornally
Sarah Cleary
Lisa Delany
Becca Dunican
Lee Guinan
Faye McLoughlin
Evan Poland
Jack Tierney
Leah Taylor
Offaly Heritage Events
Monday 23 April, 8pm
Bernie Moran on River Systems - Superhighways of Early Christian Ireland
Offaly Historical Society – Bury Quay, Tullamore
THURSDAY 26 APRIL
Ravens of Connmara
8pm: Teach Lea, Boora
Speaker: Dermot Breen, Conservation Ranger with Connemara National Park
Dermot is from Offaly and Offaly Naturalists’ Field Club are delighted to have him back to give this talk.
Ballycommon TTC
Call Service
We offer a Friendly Call Service. We are inviting all Senior Members of the community to sign up for this FREE and CONFIDENTIAL service, which we believe will be of great benefit to everybody.
Upcoming Courses 2018
Manual Handling
1st May 2018 9.30-1pm
Cost €50
Citizens Online
Basic every day Internet skills – 5 x 2hour classes.
FREE
Create and Decorate Course
3 x 2 hours class, €30 (can be held in your local venue)
Basic First Aid courses
also available subject to demand
Call (057) 93 53177/53441 to book your place on any course Please note that courses are subject to enrollment numbers.
