Offaly Community Notes (May 1-6)

Ballycumber/Leamanaghan Notes

THE WORLD MEETING OF FAMILIES

The World Meeting of the Families takes place in Dublin next August. It consists of a three day event at the RDS in Ballsbridge (August 22, 23, 24) a vigil-type Festival of Families in Croke Park on the evening of Saturday, August 25 and a concluding Mass in the Phoenix Park in the early afternoon of Sunday, August 25.

There is a cost for attendance at the RDS days, but no cost for attendance at the Croke Park and Phoenix Park events, at which Pope Francis will preside. However, for attendance at any of these events, it will be necessary to register online at www.worldmeeting2018.ie.

For the Croke Park event, where space is limited, priority will be given to people who have booked to

participate in the World Meeting in the RDS.

BAPTISM

The next meeting for parents in our pastoral area who have a child for baptism will be held in the Parochial House in Ballinahown on Thursday, May 17 from 8.00pm to 9.00pm. Subsequent pre-baptism meetings are scheduled for Thursday, June 14 and Thursday, July 19. Parents are asked to contact their local priest about attendance at these meetings.

THANKS

The family of James Sheridan, Leabeg, wish to express their

sincere thanks to all who offered prayers and good wishes during his recent

illness

CONFIRMATION

Our congratulations and good wishes to the young people of our parish who were

confirmed by Bishop Francis in Ballinahown on Friday last

Boher NS

Harry Champ

Dylan Daly

Jamie Rigney

Conal Minnock

Jimmy Bracken

Cillian Kelly

Aoife Guinan

Aimee Dunne

Eabha Greville

Emma Kelly

Emma Touhy

Abbie Coolahan

Eimear Keenan

Poppy Hennessy

Megan Henson

Ballinahown NS

Gemma Duffy

Arlene Devery

Jasmine Molloy

Ethan Kelly

Oisin Dolan

Peter Byrne

Luke Kelly

Rashina NS

Padraig Brazil

Oisin Corcoran

Chelsea Corcoran-Conroy

Luke Murphy

Chloe O’Dwyer

Pullough NS

Alex O’Connor

Brandon Delany

Darragh Buckley

Nathan Cornally

Sarah Cleary

Lisa Delany

Becca Dunican

Lee Guinan

Faye McLoughlin

Evan Poland

Jack Tierney

Leah Taylor

Offaly Heritage Events

Monday 23 April, 8pm

Bernie Moran on River Systems - Superhighways of Early Christian Ireland

Offaly Historical Society – Bury Quay, Tullamore

THURSDAY 26 APRIL

Ravens of Connmara

8pm: Teach Lea, Boora

Speaker: Dermot Breen, Conservation Ranger with Connemara National Park

Dermot is from Offaly and Offaly Naturalists’ Field Club are delighted to have him back to give this talk.

Ballycommon TTC

Call Service

We offer a Friendly Call Service. We are inviting all Senior Members of the community to sign up for this FREE and CONFIDENTIAL service, which we believe will be of great benefit to everybody.

Upcoming Courses 2018

Manual Handling

1st May 2018 9.30-1pm

Cost €50

Citizens Online

Basic every day Internet skills – 5 x 2hour classes.

FREE

Create and Decorate Course

3 x 2 hours class, €30 (can be held in your local venue)

Basic First Aid courses

also available subject to demand

Call (057) 93 53177/53441 to book your place on any course Please note that courses are subject to enrollment numbers.