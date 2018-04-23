Offaly Community Notes (April 23-29)

Ballycumber/Leamanaghan Notes

THE WORLD MEETING OF FAMILIES

The World Meeting of the Families takes place in Dublin next August. It consists of a three day event at the RDS in Ballsbridge (August 22, 23, 24) a vigil-type Festival of Families in Croke Park on the evening of Saturday, August 25 and a concluding Mass in the Phoenix Park in the early afternoon of Sunday, August 25.

There is a cost for attendance at the RDS days, but no cost for attendance at the Croke Park and Phoenix Park events, at which Pope Francis will preside. However, for attendance at any of these events, it will be necessary to register online at www.worldmeeting2018.ie.

For the Croke Park event, where space is limited, priority will be given to people who have booked to

participate in the World Meeting in the RDS.

BAPTISM

The next meeting for parents in our pastoral area who have a child for baptism will be held in the Parochial House in Ballinahown on Thursday, May 17 from 8.00pm to 9.00pm. Subsequent pre-baptism meetings are scheduled for Thursday, June 14 and Thursday, July 19. Parents are asked to contact their local priest about attendance at these meetings.

Offaly Heritage Events

Monday 23 April, 8pm

Bernie Moran on River Systems - Superhighways of Early Christian Ireland

Offaly Historical Society – Bury Quay, Tullamore

THURSDAY 26 APRIL

Ravens of Connmara

8pm: Teach Lea, Boora

Speaker: Dermot Breen, Conservation Ranger with Connemara National Park

Dermot is from Offaly and Offaly Naturalists’ Field Club are delighted to have him back to give this talk.