Taylor Swift’s most incredible red carpet moments, as new album Midnights is released

Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated new album has finally arrived, with Midnights seeing the singer-songwriter returning to a more poppy sound (albeit still with a melancholic mood) after the folky stylings of her last two albums.

In the lead-up to the release, Swift has been rocking a retro-inspired look on social media, with stripy tees, ribbed knitwear and cord trousers, but judging by the Midnights teaser clip, the 32-year-old will be donning some extravagant outfits in the forthcoming music videos.

And if this album garners as many gongs as her recent offerings, the pop star will soon be getting glammed up for lots of award ceremonies.

To mark the Midnights launch, here’s a look back at some of the singer’s most epic red carpet looks…

MTV Awards 2009

Who can forget the night Swift was interrupted by a livid Kanye ‘Imma let you finish’ West while accepting the Best Female Video award?

For the occasion (which has gone down in awards ceremony history), Swift wore a sparkling nude and silver one-shoulder Kaufmanfranco gown, accessorised with some major diamond jewels.

American Music Awards 2013

Going for gold at the 2013 AMAs, the singer sported a sassy sequinned minidress by British designer Julien Macdonald.

MTV Awards 2013



Rocking a look that’s part old Hollywood glam, part femme fatale, Swift was back at the VMAs in 2013 wearing a figure-hugging, midnight blue Hervé Léger gown.

Met Gala 2014

A vision in pink at the 2014 Met Gala, the pop star was dressed by Oscar de la Renta in a pale pink corseted gown with a flowing train and gold embellishments.

MTV Awards 2014

Possibly her most daring red carpet look to date, for the 2014 VMAs Swift switched it up with a super-short playsuit designed by Mary Katrantzou.

Grammys 2016

A masterclass in colour blocking, this Versace ensemble – comprised of an orange bandeau top and fuchsia skirt – landed Swift on all the best-dressed lists.

American Music Awards 2018

Dressed like a designer disco ball, the pop star went all-out at the 2018 AMAs in a Balmain silver minidress and matching thigh-high boots.

Time 100 Gala

Bringing boho princess vibes to the Time 100 Gala in 2019, Swift chose a pastel pink and yellow J. Mendel gown with voluminous sleeves and a smattering of floral embroidery.

MTV Awards 2022

Returning to the VMAs stage to collect the Video of the Year award 13 years after the infamous Kanye West incident, Swift looked sensational in an Oscar de la Renta number.

The flapper-style minidress featured strings of sparkling embellishment, a halter neck and a low back. It looked like a shorter, sexier version of her 2009 outfit, and was quickly dubbed the ‘revenge dress’ online by adoring fans.