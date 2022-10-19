From Marilyn Monroe to Wednesday Addams, the Halloween costumes that’ll be big this year

It’s that time of year again, when many of us are sorting our Halloween plans.

For some, it’s doing nothing at all, while others will enjoy a scary movie at home – and then there are those who’ll be going all-out with costumes, parties and trick-or-treating.

If you fall into the latter camp, now’s the time to decide on your Halloween costume. While there are the classic looks – witches, vampires, cats – it’s also an opportunity to show you’ve got your finger on the pulse.

Halloween is traditionally about looking scary, but costumes have also transformed into a litmus test of what’s currently trending in pop culture, regardless of whether it’s bloody or not. That often means blockbuster films and TV shows can influence what we wear. These are the Halloween looks we predict will be big this year…

Marilyn Monroe

Ever since Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, dropped on Netflix last month, everyone’s been talking about Marilyn Monroe. Whatever you think of the movie – it’s been criticised for being too graphic and only portraying Monroe’s pain – it’s certainly stirred up plenty of conversation around the late star.

Expect to see a lot of pink dress-wearing Marilyns this year – although you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who looks quite as uncannily similar to Monroe as de Armas.

Wednesday Addams

Wednesday Addams is always a fail-safe Halloween costume – and an easy one, as all you really need are two dark plaits in your hair and a black dress. A dependable cohort of people always dress as Wednesday every October 31 (most often accompanied by family members Morticia, Gomez and Pugsley), but this year will likely see even more than usual.

Though it’s not out until November 23 (and missing the Halloween boat), there’s a lot of buzz around Wednesday – the new Netflix show starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, and directed by Tim Burton.

Anyone from Euphoria

Season two of the phenomenally successful HBO show Euphoria came out earlier this year, with each outfit instantly going viral. The content of the show might be dark, but the looks are anything but – and ever since season one, people have been dressing as their favourite characters for Halloween.

To really nail the Cassie and Maddie vibe, go for anything Gen Z is wearing – which often means digging out old Noughties trends. Think pastel velour tracksuits, low-rise jeans, sparkly mini-dresses – and a whole lot of bejewelled make-up.

Hocus Pocus

It’s been a big year for reboots – including Hocus Pocus 2, the witchy follow-up to the cult 1993 movie starring Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker.

This time around, the 17th-century Sanderson sisters are back for revenge – complete with their iconic looks of corsets, capes and big hair. It’s not the kind of costume you can fashion from things in your wardrobe, but if you commit to the theme, it’ll look spectacular.

And it already looks like people are already planning their witchy costumes, with eBay reporting a 567% increase in searches for ‘Sarah Sanderson costumes’ (inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character), as well as a 368% jump in ‘Hocus Pocus costume’.

Top Gun

Top Gun was also given the reboot treatment this year, with the second instalment of the 1986 action film smashing box office records.

We expect to see plenty of air force jumpsuits and aviator sunglasses at Halloween parties this year, ticking the boxes of being both comfortable and cool.

Michael Myers

The first film in the Halloween slasher franchise came out in 1978, unveiling the creepy mask-wearing Michael Myers to the world. Ever since, the character has been a classic spooky costume – and an easy one, because all you really need is a mask to complete the look.

This year could see even more people dressing up as Myers, thanks to the final instalment of the franchise, Halloween Ends, coming out on October 14.

Elvis Presley

Those with more of a maximalist taste in Halloween costumes could choose to go as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley, who was given the biopic treatment this year by director Baz Luhrmann, with Austin Butler in the leading role.

Rhinestones and lamé, not to mention a killer quiff, will certainly ensure you bag plenty of treats this year.