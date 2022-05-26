Search

26 May 2022

Unique fundraiser in aid of good causes next weekend

Pictured here are a group of runners and riders who will be participating in the forthcoming fundraiser.

Reporter:

Reporter

26 May 2022 11:04 AM

A unique fundraiser for Banagher College Cycle Against Suicide and St Rynagh’s Football Club Development Fund will take place over next weekend, Friday May 27th and Saturday May 28th. Great credit to all the individuals who are giving freely of their time to raise the necessary funds for these causes.
This fundraiser kicks off on Friday May 27th when the cyclists leave from Cloghan GAA pitch to cycle to Kilkenny. They return the following day May 28th to Cloghan.

Also on May 28th a group of runners are taking part in a 50k run also leaving from Cloghan GAA pitch at 9.30am. There will also be a 25k and 10k starting in Banagher plus a 5k jog or walk at 3pm. Then all riders and runners will meet back in Cloghan GAA pitch at 4.30pm approx. for BBQ and music. Both are in support of two very worthy causes so do please support on www.idonate.ie/runners v riders. You can also donate through sponsorship cards in local shops. Come out and support the runners and cyclists.
All are welcome to the BBQ and Music on Saturday May 28th in Cloghan GAA pitch to welcome back the Runners and Cyclists.

