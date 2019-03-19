Shakefest returns to Offaly's Charleville Castle this summer

Now in its 14th year, Offaly's Shakefest returns to Charleville Castle in June 2019.

The event will take place at the Tullamore castle on June 1 and 2 with organisers promising an "unforgettable weekend."

Shakefest brings you a weekend of excitement and fun with an assortment of cultural arts, performances and dance from different parts of the world.

This year, organisers have invited different performers from all over Ireland and the world. The exciting workshops are open throughout the weekend, allowing attendees to enjoy the different styles of dance, yoga and textile art.

Camping is available allowing people to enjoy the nature and beautiful surrounds of Charleville Castle while the Central Hotel Tullamore and the Tullamore Court Hotel have also teamed up with the event.



Performers this year include Orla McFeely, Cayisha Graham, Happy City Samba Band, Irina Popova, Patricia Zarnovican, Yasmina and Shivam Yoga Dublin.



Workshops include: Hip Hop groove, Happy City Samba drum and dance, Circus Dance Ribbons, Miss Tribal Belly-dance, Oriental dance and performance, Tribal Jazz fusion and Shivam Yoga.

Other activities include Egyptian stalls, face painting and a multicultural food stall.

Prices, tickets and further details are available at www.shakefest.net.