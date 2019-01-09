Offaly Mojo graduates complete 'Taking Control' training

Mojo Men recently attended “Taking Control Training” as part of a graduate initiative that sees participants upskill and socialise in the area of mental health.

The four modules in the Taking Control workshop are Self Esteem and Positivity, My Coping Skills, Changing the weather in my Head, Signposting my supports and paths to my new life and Being Resilient. This programme was delivered by Teresa O Brien from Shine.

All of the men who engage in these activities have successfully completed a 12-week Mojo Programme. Mojo is for men who are in distress and affected by employment-related issues.

The men must be motivated to make changes to their lives. Many men attending Mojo are unemployed for a variety of reasons including a lack of availability of jobs in their related fields, poor physical or mental health or because they are providing care to a family member. Some men who participate on the programme are employed/ self-employed and are experiencing distress.

The training takes place over a 12-week period, Wednesday’s 10-1pm and Thursday’s 10-2pm in Offaly Local Development Company, Millennium House, Main Street, Tullamore, Offaly.

The training is free and lunch is provided. Benefits will not be affected while participating on the course.

The group training programme combines a unique mix of mental health, adult guidance, physical fitness and social networking methodologies that afford men the opportunity to explore the following: how to be and stay well, barriers to achieving their goals and desires and how to plan for their future. In addition to the group work, each man has two 1:1 sessions with a life planner. The physical element of the programme is conducted by Offaly Sports Partnership.

The next Mojo Programme commences on the 23rd and 24th of January 2019 in The Mojo Male Space, Offaly Local Development Company, Millennium House, Main Street, Tullamore. If you would like to know more about Mojo, contact Caroline Brickland, Programme Manager on 087 602 8801 or email cbrickland@offalyldc.ie.