Two Offaly singers in the hunt for Glór Tíre title

The country music talent show ‘Glór Tíre' returns to the Quays in Galway this Tuesday, as the hunt for Ireland’s best country talent continues.

Offaly will be doubly represented on stage with John Molloy from Pullough and Noreen Rabette from Clara battling it out in the West.

John will be mentored by country star Michael English while Noreen will be under the watchful eye of Mike Denver.

With help from Ireland’s biggest country music stars six contestants from Monaghan, Donegal, Belfast, Offaly and Meath battle it out on TG4 on Tuesday night, January 8.

The show is presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who ably guide the contestants.

Star guests include Jimmy Buckley, Michael English, Mike Denver, Offaly's Ciarán Rosney, Johnny Brady and Gerry Guthrie.

The six finalists for 2019 are:



Damian Davis from Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan

Mentor: Jimmy Buckley



Ailish McBride from Creeslough, Co. Donegal

Mentor: Ciarán Rosney



John Molloy from Pullough, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Mentor: Michael English



Paul Leavy From Athboy, Co. Meath

Mentor: Gerry Guthrie



Noreen Rabbette from Clara Co. Offaly

Mentor: Mike Denver



John Rafferty from Belfast

Mentor: Johnny Brady

The show airs at 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 8 on TG4.