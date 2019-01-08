Two Offaly singers in the hunt for Glór Tíre title
The country music talent show ‘Glór Tíre' returns to the Quays in Galway this Tuesday, as the hunt for Ireland’s best country talent continues.
Offaly will be doubly represented on stage with John Molloy from Pullough and Noreen Rabette from Clara battling it out in the West.
John will be mentored by country star Michael English while Noreen will be under the watchful eye of Mike Denver.
With help from Ireland’s biggest country music stars six contestants from Monaghan, Donegal, Belfast, Offaly and Meath battle it out on TG4 on Tuesday night, January 8.
The show is presented by Aoife Ni Thuairisg and Seamús Ó Scanláin, with help from the judges John Creedon, Caitríona Ní Shúilleabháin and Jó Ní Chéide who ably guide the contestants.
Star guests include Jimmy Buckley, Michael English, Mike Denver, Offaly's Ciarán Rosney, Johnny Brady and Gerry Guthrie.
The six finalists for 2019 are:
Damian Davis from Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan
Mentor: Jimmy Buckley
Ailish McBride from Creeslough, Co. Donegal
Mentor: Ciarán Rosney
John Molloy from Pullough, Tullamore, Co. Offaly
Mentor: Michael English
Paul Leavy From Athboy, Co. Meath
Mentor: Gerry Guthrie
Noreen Rabbette from Clara Co. Offaly
Mentor: Mike Denver
John Rafferty from Belfast
Mentor: Johnny Brady
The show airs at 9.30pm on Tuesday, January 8 on TG4.
