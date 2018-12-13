Offaly's 'Mojo' men graduate from life skills and wellbeing programme

12 'Mojo' men recently graduated from the 12-week Mojo Programme hosted by Offaly Local Development Company.

Many agencies and local politicians attended the event including Offaly County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Danny Owens.

Each participant had the opportunity to have some food, engage in conversation and celebrate the fact that men are investing in their own wellbeing.

The day was a celebration of the commitment and effort the men made to attend a life skills programme two days per week for a period of 12 weeks.

The men engaged in a group training programme that combined a unique mix of mental health, adult guidance, physical fitness and social networking methodologies that afforded the men the opportunity to explore the following: how to be and stay well, barriers to achieving their goals and desires and how to plan for their future. Each man availed of two 1:1 sessions with a life planner. The physical element of the programme was conducted by Offaly Sports Partnership

Caroline Brickland, Programme Manager complimented the men for being open and honest in the group and acknowledged their willingness to support one another.

“You never judged each other but instead listened and acknowledged the difficulties experienced by your fellow group members. There are many examples of how you supported each other which never went unnoticed whether it was meeting outside of Mojo for a cup of tea, offering each other lifts home or offering words of encouragement when someone was going through a difficult time," she commented.

Mojo is open to all men over the age of 18 years who are in distress and/or affected by employment-related issues. The only stipulation is that men must be motivated to make changes to their lives.

Mojo is overseen by an Interagency Advisory Group comprised of a range of organizations working in County Offaly and is hosted by Offaly Local Development Company.

The next 12-week Mojo Programme will commence with 1:1 chats on the 16th and 17th of January 2019.

For further Information contact Caroline Brickland on 087-6028801, email cbrickland@offalyldc.ie or log on to mojo.ngo.