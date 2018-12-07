Offaly charity hero asks Christmas shoppers to give 'lifetime gifts'

Offaly charity worker, Ronan Scully, who has fundraised and travelled to help the Self Help Africa charity for many years, is appealing to give people in need a 'lifetime gift' this Christmas.

"Your gift can help families farm their way out of poverty," Ronan said. "Why not spread the season of goodwilll even further, by buying something that can have a real impact on the lives of someone in a distant land?"

Development charity Self Help Africa is offering season shoppers the chance to buy gifts that will last long after interest in that music has waned and those cosmetic containers have emptied, as their Christmas Lifetime Gifts offer buyers the chance to invest in the charity’s work in a real and lasting way.

Self Help Africa’s practical gifts - including goats, seeds, beehives, cows and farm tools – are a real way to help rural poor African families farm their way out of poverty and give them the chance to change their lives – permanently. Across sub-Saharan Africa, Self Help Africa is helping close to 300,000 poor rural families to become productive and self-sustaining

farmers. Families like Leya’s, pictured at the head of this article.

Leya, with her husband William and their four children, are supported by Self Help Africa to farm a small plot of land in an extremely impoverished region of North West Zambia. When they fled their country of the Congo, due to the ethnic conflicts, they had to start from scratch in their new-found home. They could barely survive on what they produced on their small farm,

Leya recalled: “Life was really hard for us”. When Self Help Africa began working in North-Western Zambia last year, Leya and William received piglets and quality seeds for planting. They attended training, learned new ways to plant and care for their crops, and began to grow much more than they had done previously.

Meanwhile, with proper care and feed their piglets grew and fattened. Those simple gifts were truly life-changing for Leya and her family: “There is really a big change in our life. Self Help Africa showed us how to cultivate our garden and rear pigs. Soon, our pigs will breed and give us offspring that we will sell,” explained Leya.

“I can now make plans for the future. I want to build a new house and give my children the education I never had. With education, they will get a better start in life than I did.”

With gifts starting at just €10, shoppers have the opportunity to transform the lives of thousands of poor rural families in Africa this Christmas.

“When you buy a Lifetime Gift, you’re not just giving piglets, chickens or a bag of seed. You’re giving mothers, like Leya, the

building blocks to help themselves and their children. You are giving them the helping hand that they need, to transform their lives and their futures,” said Martha Hourican, Head of Fundraising at Self Help Africa.

Purchase your Lifetime Gifts and Christmas cards today on the Self Help Africa online shop: www.selfhelpafrica.org