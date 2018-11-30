Offaly young people urged to avail of 12,000 free inter rail tickets

The decision by the European Commission to open up a second round of applications for 18-year-old Europeans to receive a free interrail ticket has been broadly welcomed.

This second round aims to reach at least 12,000 young Europeans following on from the previous round of the project which saw 15,000 lucky young Europeans receive free tickets.

Under the project, 18-year-olds can apply to receive a free month-long interrail ticket which will enable them to travel throughout all 28 EU Member States for free.

The experience is described as a once in a lifetime opportunity to discover new cultures and societies within Europe.

To find out more about the DiscoverEU project and to apply see here