Tullamore woman named 'Offaly Carer of the Year'

Rose Dunne from Tullamore has been named as the 2018 Offaly CarePlus Carer of the Year.

Each year Family Carers Ireland recognise Carers for the extraordinary hard work and dedication involved in caring for their loved ones every day, through these national awards.

Rose (66) has been caring for her sister Maureen (64) for over 20 years. Maureen has a learning disability. After the death of their parents, Rose gave up her full-time job to care of Maureen.

When Rose began caring for her sister there were no daycare centre or respite supports available. She fought to get some help for Maureen who now attends a Day Care centre and has Respite for two weeks a year. She helps Maureen with walking, getting in and out of bed and all the other daily functions.

According to CSO Irish Health Survey there are approximately 6,057 family carers in Offaly providing on average 45 hours of care per week in their homes. Family Carers across Ireland save the state a staggering €10 billion each year.

Today 1 in 10 people provide care for a loved one in the home - by 2030, demographic changes predict that one in five people will take on a caring role.

“We are delighted to recognise and celebrate Carers in every county of Ireland for their trojan work as Family Carers. A huge congratulations to Rose who is now the Offaly Careplus Carer of the Year 2018. Family Carers across Ireland make extraordinary sacrifices and work very hard, sometimes 24 hours a day, to provide care for their loved ones, safely, in their own homes."

"With limited access to services and particularly respite, Carers in Offaly are overstretched and receive little acknowledgement for their unpaid work with three quarters receiving no payment from the State," said Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and Carer Engagement with Family Carers Ireland.

Niamh Lynch, Commercial Director of CarePlus Pharmacy commented “CarePlus Pharmacy is honoured to sponsor the Family Carer of the Year awards and recognise the tireless efforts of thousands of people across the country. Carers are the heart of every community and our pharmacy owners and staff meet them every day. We are enjoying working closely with Family Carers Ireland and supporting the awards throughout over fifty community pharmacies nationwide.”

This is the second year CarePlus Pharmacy have sponsored this event.

www.familycarers.ie / www.careplus.ie