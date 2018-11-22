Offaly pharmacy raise €1,700 for local cancer support group

Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support Group have expressed thanks to a local Offaly pharmacy after they raised almost €2,000 for the charity.

Rose Finlay Total Health Pharmacy in Tullamore raised and presented the group with a cheque for €1,700 in recent days.

The pharmacy and their customers raised the money through a loyalty card points donation scheme.

The Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support Group provide support to cancer patients and their families and also contribute to the Irish Cancer Society's Daffodil Day and a host of local fundraising campaigns.

The group are located at Teach Dóchas, Offaly St, Tullamore and can be contacted on info@dochasoffaly.ie.