Offaly's wild foragers to claim national spotlight at Gifted fair

An award-winning Offaly family, which creates cheeses, sauces and jellies with ingredients foraged from the woodlands, meadows, hedgerows and bog lands on and around their fifth-generation family farm, will create a taste of the past at Gifted.

With over 500 designers, makers and artisan food producers displaying original gifts, the traditional opening to the festive season in Dublin is set to attract over 45,000 people in five days to Gifted - The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair at the RDS, Dublin from Wednesday to Sunday, December 5-9.

Renowned natural food producers, Wild Irish Foragers of Millhouse Farm, Clonlisk, Shinrone, have won numerous awards in all the major national food competitions for their imaginative use of wild berries, flowers and herbs.

“We strive to recreate a taste of the past with recipes that were used in a bygone era, using rosehips, elderberries, damsons, elderflowers, gorse, rowanberries, sloes, spring nettles, blackberries, honeysuckle, to name just a few,” said Sharon Greene of Wild Irish Foragers.

“We are the fifth generation of the family to farm at Millhouse and everything we do is underpinned by our love of the land and our desire to preserve it for future generations.

“Wild food used in this way is part of Irish heritage, there are simple tastes that have been almost forgotten.

“All our wild berries, flowers and herbs are handpicked by the family and our products are handmade in small batches.

“We feel we are listening to the land and are caretakers rather than cultivators.

Other Offaly exhibitors will include Shannonbridge Pottery, which works with both local and international artists to come up with original artworks.

“Gifted is a celebration of Christmas giving and will feature the country’s largest collection of thoughtful gifts for your loved ones,” said organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

Gifted also features The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 100 artisan food producers, where you can meet the experts who can help you plan and source every aspect of your festive meal right up to the organic bronzed turkey.

There will be 10% off everything at Gifted on the opening day, Wednesday, December 5.

Gifted - The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair takes place at the RDS Main Hall from December 5-9 from 10am each day. Full details and booking can be found at www.giftedfair.ie