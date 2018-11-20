Aldi staff present Edenderry charity with cheque for €500

Aldi has announced that Little Wishes Edenderry is the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s 2018 Community Grants programme.

Aldi’s Edenderry store staff have awarded the charity a €500 grant in recognition of its tremendous work within the local community and to help support its vital services.

The €500 grant was presented to Michelle Murphy, Chairperson of Little Wishes Edenderry.

Now in its third year, hundreds of charities have been supported by the programme to date with over €200,000 donated by Aldi.

Commenting, John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland, said: “We are delighted our Edenderry store employees have chosen to support Little Wishes Edenderry in all their efforts to provide comfort and support to those affected by cancer in the local community and their families.”

“Supporting the local communities our stores serve is something that we truly believe in. Through our Community Grants programme and partnerships with both FoodCloud and youth organisation Foróige, we have been able to directly help many of the worthwhile charities and organisations making a huge difference to County Offaly," John added.

Operating two stores in County Offaly, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community. Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in Offaly have donated over 26,000 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015 it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.

Aldi’s Community Grants Programme provides each Aldi employee with the opportunity to nominate a charity, community group or not-for-profit organisation within their local community for support. Nominated charities are assessed according to a defined selection criteria, with the organisation deemed the most worthwhile receiving a €500 donation from Aldi.

Each of Aldi’s 134 Irish stores and two Regional Distribution Centres have been allocated an individual annual bursary fund and a “Charity Champion” assigned to co-ordinate the programme.