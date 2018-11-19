Ireland legend Packie Bonner to speak at Offaly event

Republic of Ireland and Celtic legend, Packie Bonner will be in attendance at Offaly Sports Partnership’s upcoming sports network evening and sports volunteer recognition night in December.

The event is due to be held on Thursday, December 6 in the Tullamore Court Hotel from 7pm.

A large number of sporting organisations will be represented on the night, with local sports clubs in attendance hosting information stands for the general public making them aware of what’s available in their local area and looking forward to a more physically active 2019 for all.

The keynote speech, due to be delivered by Packie Bonner will focus on the immeasurable contribution that sports volunteers make in their local clubs.

The evening will conclude with presentations recognising the long service record of key sports volunteers across the county.

Further details on volunteers to be acknowledged will be released in the coming weeks.

Further information on the sports network evening and sports volunteer recognition night can be had by contacting the office on 057 93 46843.