Offaly pub is the 'All-Ireland gastro pub of the year'

An Offaly pub has been crowned the Midlands and Overall gastro pub of the year at the 2018 Food Awards.

The Station House in Edenderry, owned and run by Ian and Paula Greer, scooped the awards at a glittering gala ball at Dublin's Crowne Plaza Hotel.

The Food Awards Ireland celebrate the very best of the Irish food industry and the organisers welcomed over 30 national finalists to the awards ceremony last weekend.

Having scooped the regional award for best gastro pub in the Midlands, the Edenderry establishment and their team were genuinely shocked when they were announced as the overall national winners.

"We don’t even know what to say. I shook like a leaf on that stage. We were absolutely delighted to win regional but then to get All Ireland Gastro Pub of the year was fantastic," owner Paula Greer told the Offaly Express.

"From the depths of our hearts, thanks to our incredible loyal devoted staff and to all our customers and your families and kids and cousins and the whole lot," Paula added.

To celebrate their most recent win, The Station House team are hosting a party to thank their staff and customers with live music from local performer Yakety Yak on Thursday evening. All welcome.