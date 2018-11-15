Offaly hotel spread hope with Christmas Shoe Box Appeal

The Bridge House Hotel staff have teamed up with locals and businesses in the town to make a significant contribution to the Christmas Show Box Appeal in aid of vulnerable children in Africa and Eastern Europe.

In total, the hotel's Team Hope group collected 80 boxes with the average person donating €10.

HR Manager with the hotel, Jennifer Murphy, wanted to create a culture of team spirit, inclusivity and wellbeing, and along with kindred spirit, Leisure Club Manager Damian Collier, they came up with the idea of launching the Team Hope Christmas Shoe Box Appeal throughout the Hotel.

"While all charities are very deserving, Team Hope is one which is particularly close to many people’s hearts as it is such a wonderful feeling to prepare and wrap a gift for a child who otherwise may have received nothing this Christmas," Jennifer said.

"We understood that often people want to help but don’t have time to go shopping so to make it easy, we collected empty shoe boxes, generously donated by Paul Byron and Galvin’s, gift wrapped them ourselves and offered to accept donations and do the shopping for the gifts on that person’s behalf," she added.

"We are so appreciative of the reaction we got from our team, our valued Leisure Club members and the patrons of the Hotel. We wanted to show everyone just how much we can do when we come together as a team and as a community and to take the opportunity to thank each and every person for helping to make this happen."

"We are so grateful to have had the honour of making a small difference and bringing some joy to some of the most vulnerable children in Eastern Europe and Africa. This was the first venture for us but due to its success, it is only the beginning, we are committed to continuing our involvement with those who want to make a difference in the lives of others. We are very excited about what opportunities 2019 will bring for us to do more," she concluded.