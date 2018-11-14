Aura Tullamore wins 'Fitness Facility of the Year' award

Aura Tullamore Leisure Centre picked up the award for ‘Best Fitness Facility of the Year’ at the Midlands Radio 3 Customer Service Awards.

Aura Tullamore has been in operation for 10 years and is part of Aura Holohan Group, an Irish owned private company with over 30 years’ experience in the Leisure industry.

The Group operates in sport and leisure facility management, architecture, consultancy and event management includes 10 Aura Leisure Centres nationwide, two Anytime Fitness Clubs in Dublin, DKIT Sport in Dundalk and the Support Office and Holohan Leisure Consultants in Dublin. The group has won numerous national awards for Disability Inclusion, Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Systems.

Aura Leisure is the largest leisure operator in the country which employs over 370 staff across 10 Aura Leisure Centres and over 30 staff are employed at the Aura Tullamore Leisure Centre. Aura Holohan Group was recently ranked in the ‘Top 30 Best Large Workplaces in Ireland 2018’ in the ‘Great Place to Work’ awards coming in at number 23. This is the second year running that the company has made this listing. Since engaging in the GPTW a few years ago, it has had a huge positive impact on the staff in Tullamore.

Aura Tullamore focuses on making the centre as friendly and welcoming to everyone in the community. The facilities include a 25-meter 5 lane wide main pool, 2 learner pools, 2 Saunas, 2 Steam rooms, fully equipped Gym, Ladies only Gym, Aerobics Studio and 2 astro turf pitches.

Their customers range all the way from Swim baby classes which are from 6 months, up to functional training classes they run on-site in conjunction with the local HSE branch for members of the senior community, their oldest participant being 90 years old. The centre caters to the disability and special needs community in Tullamore and have a fully accessible building with great access to both the gym and the pools for everyone to come and enjoy exercise.

Aura Tullamore teach on average 5,000 school children from Tullamore and the surrounding areas throughout the year as part of their curriculum and have on average 4,000 children per year passing through their Swim Academy programme.

This year the centre has been working with local community groups such as the Tullamore Swim Club to provide them with the training facility they need to grow an ever-increasing competitive club and also setting up the Tullamore Town League on their astroturf pitches which targets disadvantaged youths and gives them an opportunity to play football in a competitive league every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

Key to Aura Tullamore’s success to date has been the partnership approach they have adopted with Offaly County Council to deliver on shared objectives, enabling a positive impact in the community. Aura’s Mission is to ‘To Improve the Health and Wellbeing of Our Communities Through Exercise, Sport and Active Lifestyles’ and they work to employ, teach and help the people in the community on that basis.

Aura Holohan group is delighted with the recent award and will continue to strive to uphold their accolade as Best Fitness Facility of the Year.