Offaly community set for Jigs and Reels fundraiser

The buzz words in Killeigh and Tullamore this week are ‘Jigs N’Reels’, everyone seems to be talking about the show and the dancers taking part in the fundraising event for Killeigh Community Centre Development on Saturday, November 17 in the Tullamore Court Hotel.

After several months of planning for the show by the hard-working committee and 10 weeks of training in Fergie’s Function room by the volunteer dancers, it is now coming to a climax when the dancers take to the stage on Saturday night.

The costumes and Glitzy Bits are all in place in the My Fair Lady suite of changing rooms for the Strictly Jigs N’Reels show with thanks to the main sponsor Kevin Gorman Fastway Couriers.

The confidence and ability and commitment of the dancers is just fantastic and all credit to the choreographers Samantha Hughes and Ciana McGarrigle kindly sponsored by Cash & Carry Furniture.

The panel of judges who are sponsored by Walsh Brothers, whose names are still classified information so that there will be no canvassing. The judges, dancers and committee will enjoy the show hospitality kindly sponsored by Gerry Walsh Energy Superstore.

The judges have 50% of the vote while the audience will have the remaining 50% with thanks to the Arramount Furniture voting cards which will be sold during the show. All this happens under the watchful eye of Master of Ceremonies for the evening, the Glenisk sponsored, Mr. Brian Gavin, who is kindly suited & booted by Guy Clothing.

The Jigs N’Reels show is probably being watched around Ireland and the world on Facebook [Killeigh Community TV] using the live cameras and being sponsored by ‘Tullamore Pipe and Drain cleaning’ and the overall photography sponsored by Paula Nolan.

Doors open at 7pm for the show and show will start at 8pm. All guests are asked to be in their seats for 8pm as the dancers will be using the aisles in the venue as part of the show.

There will also be a souvenir booklet available on the night which will also be numbered for a special raffle during the night. The last few tickets are now selling fast for The Fastway Couriers Jig N’Reels show so if you have not already got your tickets, please do support the local community of Killeigh as they tirelessly fundraise for the Community Centre and get your tickets for this great show from the dancers, committee, Tullamore Court Hotel and online from Ticketstop.ie and remember each ticket has a free audience vote.