Offaly country singer hosts charity 'Hooley in the Hall'

His latest single, ‘I’m A Country Singer’, is racing up the Country Radio Airplay chart, heading towards the Top 5, but Colin Kenny is showing he’s more than just one of Irish country’s newest young stars as he gets set to host a special charity fundraiser in Lorrha on November 24.

The Hooley in The Hall will raise much needed and appreciated funds for the Wednesday Group and Care of the Aged in Borrisokane, where Banagher native Colin – known affectionately now as ‘the singing barber’ – is based. Colin explained why giving something back to his local community was something he really wanted to do.

“I’m from Banagher in Offaly originally, and one of the things I’ve always loved about my hometown is the sense of community that exists there. It runs through everything. So that’s definitely something that I’ve carried with me wherever I’ve gone. Now that I’m living and working here in Borrisokane, this is my community and what happens here is important to me. And of course being a barber, you get to know so many people.”

Colin continued, “So I just wanted to do something here at home that would give people a reason to come out and enjoy themselves, but at the same time, would end up doing some good beyond the night, too. So we’ll all enjoy ourselves on the night, but after that, there’ll be a longer lasting effect of whatever good can be done with the money we raise. And I say 'we' because I won’t be on my own on the 24. I’ll be joined by the folk group Willie and Bernard, the Borris Band, Patsy and the Young Lads, and the incredible dancer Thomas Connolly as well. So there’ll be a whole lot of hooley to be had!”

The Hooley In The Hall takes place in Lorrha, Tipperary, on Saturday, November 24. Doors open at 7.30pm, and tickets (which will also be available on the night) are priced at just €8.

You can also catch Colin in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Saturday, November 17.