"On the Centenary of the Armistice, An Ecumenical Act of Remembrance Service and wreath laying will take place at the War Memorial, O’Connor Square, Tullamore, Co.Offaly on Sunday 25th November at 4:30pm.To Commemorate all the men and women from Co. Offaly (Kings County) who fought and died in the Great War 1914 – 1918."

All are welcome to attend.