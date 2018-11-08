Offaly retailer fronts launch of new Irish-made scarf range

Leading Irish menswear retailer, Galvin Tullamore, has been appointed a stockist of a new collection of Irish-made men’s scarves now being produced in the Donegal village of Downings under the Weaver & Wilde brand name.

Joining a small and exclusive group of retailers countrywide, its role will be to help in establishing Weaver & Wilde as the Irish-produced alternative to two imported brands that have dominated the market here.

Made from 100% fine, soft-textured Merino Lambswool, four signature collections make up the Weaver & Wilde range, available in standard and XL lengths, all 30cms wide, and presented in a black, slim-line box embossed with the reassuring ‘Made in Donegal’ message.

Details can be seen online at www.weaverandwilde.com.