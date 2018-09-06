Superb prizes on offer in Golf Classic for Offaly Autism Centre

Friday, September 28 will see a major Golf Classic take place in Esker Hills Golf Club with some superb prizes and with all proceeds going to the Pallas Autism Centre at Gortnamona National School, Blueball.

The 4-ball Champagne Scramble event is just over three weeks away and costs just €160 for a team of four.

The price includes the golf, burgers and refreshments at the 12th hole and the chance to win one of the superb prizes on offer.

Professional golfer Shane Lowry has put his support behind the event by sponsoring the first prize (GUI) which is a round of golf for four on the renowned Ryder Cup course at the K Club. That prize alone is sure to grab the attention of golfers on the day.

There are no shortage of super prizes for both GUI and non GUI teams and other prizes include a four ball in Mount Julliet in Kilkenny and four ball in the nearby Heritage in Killenard.

The Pallas Centre is a super facility that helps some amazing young kids who are on the Autism Spectrum and provides them a learning environment that gives them the best chance to thrive.

When talking about children with a lot of complex needs, services and various equipment are always in high demand and all money raised from this venture will be put directly into the children in the Pallas Centre and also those within the mainstream school that have special education needs.

Along with the golf classic that day, there will be music, a monster raffle and presentation of the golf classic prizes in the Blueball Pub that night from 9pm.

There are still spaces left and to enter a team people can contact Brian Lowry on 0879289677, Liam Mooney on 0879286701 or by calling Esker Hills directly on 0579355999.

Support for the event has been fantastic to date and the Parents Association would like to sincerely thank all those who have come on board to sponsor the event and to donate raffle prizes.

Any businesses or individuals that would like to help out with sponsorship can avail of tee box sponsorship for €50 by contacting Brian Lowry or by donating raffle prizes for the Monster raffle that will take place that night in the Blueball Pub.