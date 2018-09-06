Offaly woman in the running to be Miss Bikini Ireland 2018

An Offaly woman is on the search for votes having been named as a finalist in the Miss Bikini Ireland competition.

Clara woman Donna Feehan is appealing to the public for votes in the annual competition after a model search and adjudication process put her into the final.

The competition gives women from the ages of 18-35 a chance to take part and become a finalist, a search that began on social media.

The organisers reached out to Donna and asked her to apply to be in with a chance to get a potential spot for the finals held on October 14.

"I decided to take the opportunity and then got informed I was a finalist and now here I am as an Offaly woman getting amazing opportunities like this one as a small town model," Donna told the Offaly Express.

The opportunities for the winner are huge with lucrative sponsorship deals to work in the areas of fitness, as well as take part in various magazine shoots.

The overall Miss Bikini winner also receives a cash prize and an all expenses paid trip to the USA for the swimsuit USA competition.

"I'm just glad to be given such an amazing opportunity and I will make the best of it and I look forward to meeting the rest of the finalists soon," Donna said.

The public are eligible to vote in the early stages of the competition so if you want to vote for Donna, you can do so as follows:



Text Bikini followed by vote ID: BIKINI 140 to 57003 from Rep of Ireland and 60999 from Northern Ireland. Please note that a charge of €1.00 per text applies, and network charges vary 18+

Lines close at 11pm on October 14.