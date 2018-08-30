Band fronted by Offaly man receives standing ovation in Birr

Offaly man Dickie Donnelly received a standing ovation on a home leg of his band, the Kildare based Route 66 Big Band, tour at Birr Theatre recently.

The Birr man and the 16-piece band played to a packed audience at Birr Theatre and Arts Centre during the recent Birr Vintage Week Festival.

birr native Dickie and Californian Singer Alison Saul played a selection of music from the 1920s to the current charts and were joined also on stage by guest singer Offaly man Duirmiud Guinan.

Pictured: The delighted Birr crowd give the Route 66 Big Band a huge reception

The Birr native belts out music from the likes of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Tina Turner, Adele, Joe Dolan, Tom Jones and Amy Winehouse among others.

With a six-strong brass section, four saxophones, a great rhythm section and four singers, led by Donnelly, this really is an amazing show not to be missed.

The band continues to tour theatres nationwide.

You can keep up to date with the band by visiting their Facebook page.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

