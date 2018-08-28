Neven Maguire coming to Offaly for very special cooking demo

Ireland’s favourite chef Neven Maguire, Brand Ambassador for Dunnes Stores Simply Better Collection, will be in Dunnes Stores, Tullamore on Friday, September 7 from 6pm for a very special Cookery Demonstration.

On the evening, Neven will be demonstrating some mouthwatering recipes which he has created exclusively for the Dunnes Stores Simply Better ‘COOK with Neven Maguire’ magazine.

The magazine, which launched last year, was developed to nurture people’s passion for cooking at home any day of the week, with easy to follow recipes and is available free of charge in store and to download from the Dunnes Stores website. It is full of delicious recipes and features some of the amazing Irish food producers who collaborate with Simply Better to bring the best quality food to homes across Ireland.

Speaking about his upcoming visit to Tullamore, Neven said, “I am really looking forward to meeting as many food lovers as possible on our visit to Offaly. There is a very simple message within the Simply Better Collection and the amazing Irish food producers we collaborate with, and that is for people to experience exceptional, premium quality food at home. On the day I will be showing people how to create easy to follow dishes, with many of the ingredients coming from nearby producers who are part of the Simply Better Collection.”

The Simply Better Collection is one of the most successful food brands in Ireland, with over 350 food awards since it was established in 2013, including most recently, 20 awards at the prestigious 2018 International Great Taste Awards.

At present there are 350 products in the collection with plans to introduce over 100 new and exciting products this year. All of the products are chosen for their provenance, many from small producers, and all with a nod to the past, where food was made “in the right way”.

Speaking about the event, Diarmuid Murphy, Simply Better Brand Manager said, “Through our Simply Better Collection we want to provide people with the best ingredients to cook restaurant quality food at home. We have so many amazing Irish food producers and I am delighted that some of them will be joining us in our Tullamore Store to chat to Neven about their award-winning products. They will also be available to meet with customers on the day, who can taste and learn more about their amazing products.”

Diarmuid added, “People across Ireland are having great fun recreating Neven’s recipes from the magazine and we are seeing this as they share the results online using the #CookWithNeven hashtag. The Simply Better Collection allows us to bring the best Irish ingredients to our customers’ tables seven days a week, all made to be enjoyed at home with friends and family, so it is always great to see people getting involved and sharing these moments with us.”

Some of the amazing Simply Better ‘Food Heroes’, who will be present on the day, include Suzanne Conroy from Mileeven Honey, as well as Vincent Carton of Manor Farm and Paul Pritchard and Michael Martin of the Organic Herb Company.

Also attending will be John O’Brien from O’Brien Fine Foods who stated, “We’re looking forward to meeting many of the local Simply Better customers who have tasted our products, as well as introducing new customers to the collection. Working with Dunnes Stores and the Simply Better team has given us countless opportunities like this, which has enabled us to expand our business and share our passion for high-quality food products throughout Ireland. We are proud to be associated with a brand that supports local producers and shares our love of great Irish ingredients.”

For more information on Dunnes Stores Simply Better and ‘COOK with Neven Maguire’ please visit Dunnes Stores Nationwide, log on to www.dunnesstores.com or follow the hashtag #COOKwithNeven on social media platforms - @SimplyBetterDS