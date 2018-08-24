Bike run in memory of Kildare woman coming through Offaly

A motorbike run organised in memory of a Kildare woman who passed away from breast cancer back in 2015 will be held for the third time this September and will be coming through Offaly.

Noirin’s Run, named after 43-year-old Noirin Conlan from Newbridge will leave from Tougher’s Restaurant between Newbridge and Naas on Sunday, September 9, for a 100-mile round trip.

The cost is €10 per bike and the run will start at 12 sharp.

The event is run by the East Ireland Bikers group, and all proceeds raised will go to the Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice on the Curragh.

This year the route will take the participants from Toughers Restaurant on to Naas, Sallins, Clane, into Kilcock, Enfield, Moyvally, Clonard, Kinnegad, Rochfortbridge, Tyrrellspass, and the Topaz at Kilbeggan, where there will be a half-hour break.

After that, the bikers will continue to Tullamore, Geashill, Clonygowan, Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare town, Newbridge and return back to Toughers around 3.45pm.

The first iteration of Norin’s Run took place in 2016, just a year after Noirin sadly passed away.

It was organised by her husband Brian, himself a keen biker, and their teenage son Adam.

“Tougher’s who are sponsoring tea and sandwiches on return will be delighted to see the bikers come along on the morning,” said Brian.

Brian and Noirin, who worked in Burns Nowlan Solicitors in Newbridge, had been together for some 24 years, after meeting as youngsters at a disco.

The Hillsboro native, née O’Neill, was well-known for her stylish and quirky dress sense, and Brian said his wife always saw the good in people and loved the simple things in life.

She passed away peacefully at her home in Newbridge in October 2015, where she was cared for by her family with the help of hospice nurses.