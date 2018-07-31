Offaly chef wows on Ireland AM with mouth-watering dish
A chef from an Offaly hotel featured on Ireland AM this morning and cooked up a mouth-watering dish that proved a real hit with the presenters.
Chef Tony Ryan, from the Bridge House Hotel, joined the Ireland AM crew this morning and cooked up a beautiful stir-fried sirloin of beef julienne with mixed veg in a sweet and sour glaze. La pièce de résistance was that it was all served in a fresh pineapple.
It looked every bit a tasty and satisfying meal that was relatively easy to prepare.
