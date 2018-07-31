Durex recall batch of condoms amid 'burst' fears

Batches of Durex condoms have been recalled over fears that they may burst.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) issued a recall announcement after being alerted by Reckitt Benckiser, the makers of Durex condoms.

They warned that a number of its Real Feel Latex-Free and Latex Free Polyisoprene condoms manufactured this year have not passed the requirements for burst pressure towards the end of their shelf life.

The expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2020 and February 2021. The batch could burst during application or use, according to the watchdog.

The HPRA said consumers need to monitor the bottom of the outer pack and the indivudal condom wrappers to see if they are part of the affected products.

Those who find themselves in possession of the affected condoms are being told to “immediately discontinue the use of the affected product” and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Any concerns regarding this device or incidents involving this device are to be reported to the manufacturer and the HPRA, while any health concerns arising for people should be directed to pharmacists or GPs.

The regulatory authority also advised sellers to “immediately quarantine and discontinue sale of the affected products” and to ensure “affected product is returned to the wholesaler/manufacturer.”

The batch numbers affected are:

Durex Latex Free 12-Pack

Sku number 3014272: Batch numbers 1000444367 – expiry February 2021 and 1000433145 expiry January – 2021

Durex Real Feel 12-Pack

Sku number 3014277: Batch numbers 1000419930 January 2021, 1000444367 February 2021 and 1000416206 December 2020.