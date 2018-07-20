Offaly gearing up for spectacular Birr Air Display

This year’s spectacular Birr Air Display takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 6 Birr Airfield. It has grown to be

Ireland’s largest regional Air Display with attendees coming from the four corners of Ireland to experience a truly unique mid-air extrazaganza.

Now in its sixth year the air display has grown from a single aircraft display in its first year for the pleasure of the flying club members to a large display with both international and Irish acts taking part. Attendance has grown from 50 to people to 4,000 people last year.

It is a unique display where the attendees have an opportunity to meet and talk with the pilots and see the planes up close on

the ground afterwards. This is the only air display in Ireland where this occurs.

The 2018 display is designed to be the most exciting yet with two Strikemaster Jet Fighters from the UK taking part giving those in attendance their very own Top Gun experience in Birr.

The show boasts two other major display acts from the UK, Rich Goodwin in is his Pitt Special Bi-Plane who is one of the most exciting aerobatic pilots in Europe, and The Raven Display Formation team who are creating a show with 5 RV aerobatic planes in stunning formation.

"We are truly blessed to have some amazing internationally recognised Irish aerobatic pilots taking part also. Gerry Humphreys in his self-built RV painted like a Frisian cow along with Dave Bruton, an award winning aerobatic pilot in an historic 1930’s Boeing Stearman Bi-Plane," organisers said.

Sligo based Andrew Fenton will take to the skies in his amazing colourful Christen Eagle Bi-Plane, while the “Flying Dentist” Eddie Goggins will return in his beautiful CAP aerobatic plane with an exciting and beautifully choreographed display.

Aside from the display aircraft the show will have two special attendees, giving everyone the opportunity to see up close the incredible Irish Coast Guard Helicopter and Garda Helicopter. It’s a rare opportunity to see these up close and in action, and they are a firm favourite with young attendees.

As well as general admission, organisers are offering the VIP experience. This gives you a seat in the grandstand

which has the best view of the air display, a private BBQ, the chance to mingle and talk with the pilots and a beautiful programme with pilot profiles.

The even is complimented with a family fun day taking place all day on the site. With plenty of activities for both kids and parents alike, and a wide choice of food stalls, it makes for a full day of fun and excitement with the air display finishing off a brilliant day out in Birr.

Birr Air Display takes place on Bank Holiday Monday, August 6 with gates opening at 10am. General admission tickets are €15 each which includes parking. Children under 12 have free admission.

The VIP experience is priced at €40 each, there is a limited number of tickets for this and they are available on www.birrairdisplay.com.

