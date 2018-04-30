Mental Health group says 'Let's Talk' ahead of Offaly event

The National Green Ribbon campaign takes place ever year during the month of May, and a meeting will take place in the Bridge Shopping Centre on Friday, May 4.

The aim of the campaign is to get people talking openly about common mental health problems, encouraging everyone to talk, listen, feel less alone or to seek support. Research conducted before last year’s campaign showed that 4 out of 10 people would conceal a mental health difficulty from family, friends or colleagues.

"However, you don’t have to be an expert to start talking about mental health or indeed to have all the answers. Sometimes the most helpful thing you can do is let someone know you are there for them and simply listen," the orgnaisers say.



An event to celebrate and create awareness of the Green Ribbon Campaign is being organised by the Offaly Minding our Mental Health Working Group on 4th May which is ‘Time to Talk’ Day.

The event will be held in the Bridge Centre Shopping Centre from 10.30am – 4.30pm. SeeChange have provided ribbons and posters for distribution to the general public and various organisations will also be present to raise awareness of the support and services they provide. These include SHINE, Mental Health Ireland, Pieta House, Jigsaw Offaly, Mojo Offaly, Offaly Local Development Company, Midlands Living Links, GROW, HSE Mental Health Services, Offaly Traveller Movement, Offaly

MABS; to name a few.



Offaly Minding our Mental Health is a group of statutory and community organisations who come together to promote and support mental health and recovery. Chairperson of the Offaly Minding Our Mental Health Working Group, Josephine Rigney, said, "by organising this awareness event we hope to help create conversations about mental health and encourage people to talk to each other and also to listen in a supportive way when someone is feeling down or vulnerable."

"We hope also that having the organisations and service providers present on the day will enable people to get information on where they can seek help and support should they need it, either for themselves or for someone they are concerned about."

"We would like to invite everyone to join us on this Friday 4th May in the Bridge Centre Shopping Centre to support the Green Ribbon Campaign and to help to create ‘a society where people are more open and positive in their attitudes and behaviour towards mental health," Josephine concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

