Marcella welcomes Offaly's Slieve Bloom Cycle Trail

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the Slieve Bloom Cycle Trail after attending its sod turning ceremony for the first phase of the project.

“I was delighted to attend the sod turning ceremony for the new Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike trail on Friday morning. This project has been made possible following the allocation of €1 million last year by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD."

"I and my Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan lobbied Minister Ring consistently to emphasise the importance of this project for Offaly and Laois which is a partnership between Offaly County Council, Laois County Council and Coillte. I was very pleased that out of a national fund of just over €11 million under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, that we secured €1 million for the Mountain Bike Trail, Marcella said.

“The contracts were signed with the contractor at the ceremony and work is expected to commence on the first phase of this exciting project later this week. On completion of the bike trail, there will be over 100km of cross-country cycling trails spanning 50km in Offaly and 50km in Laois."

"This will be a huge asset and attraction for locals and visitors to explore the beauty of the Slieve Blooms. The trail will also provide an exciting opportunity for people to get fit and active and explore the great outdoors," Marcella commented.

“I am looking forward to Fáilte Ireland engaging positively with this new project to encourage visitors into the Midlands and to continuing to develop and market the tourism product that we have in Offaly and Laois.”

