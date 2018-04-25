Irish Heart Foundation puts call out for 3,000 volunteers

The Irish Heart Foundation’s 28th annual Happy Hearts Appeal is taking place nationwide on Friday, May 11 and the charity, fighting heart disease and stroke in Ireland for over 50 years, needs 3,000 volunteers to hit the streets to sell its famous Happy Heart pins and collect life-saving funds for CPR training.

The Happy Hearts Appeal, centred around the Happy Heart pin, is the Irish Heart Foundation’s biggest annual fundraising campaign. It would not be possible without its volunteers who generate valuable, vital funds every year that help protect families from the heartbreak of heart disease and stroke, the biggest cause of death in this country.

Tim Collins, CEO of the Irish Heart Foundation, said: “By volunteering a few hours of your time on 11th May, you will be saving lives. Each year over 5,000 lives are lost due to sudden cardiac arrest, early CPR can double if not triple their chance of survival. 92% of all the funds we receive are from public donations, so this year more than ever we need volunteers give a few hours of their time, to ensure we can continue to provide vital services like our CPR training programmes. CPR saves lives and so do our volunteers.”

Central to the mission of the Irish Heart Foundation is to help save more lives from cardiac arrest through CPR training programmes. The charity needs to raise over €350,000 to ensure that they can continue to provide vital CPR training programmes in communities across the country.

The more people who know CPR, the more lives can be saved. 5,000 lives are lost every year in Ireland to sudden cardiac arrest, but starting CPR can double if not triple a person’s chance of survival.

Kate O’Reilly, ‎National Campaigns Manager at the Irish Heart Foundation said: “Volunteering for the Happy Heart Appeal is a really fun way to support the Irish Heart Foundation. This year’s appeal target is €350,000, these vital funds ensure that we can continue to provide essential services like our CPR training programmes to every community in Ireland."

"If a loved one or someone you know goes into a sudden cardiac arrest, you are their main chance of survival. Not a passer-by. You and your hands. CPR saves lives and so do volunteers. Now more than ever, we need volunteers to hit the street on our National Flag Day.”

Volunteer to support the Happy Heart Appeal and sell pins on Friday, May 11 so the Irish Heart Foundation can create CPR lifesavers in every community in Ireland.

To get involved, simply visit: www.irishheart.ie/happyhearts

The Happy Heart Appeal pin, designed by Irish designer Orla Kiely, will be on sale for €3 from Happy Heart volunteers on streets and in shopping centres across Ireland on Friday, May 11, 2018.

