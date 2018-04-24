Edenderry man helps to launch 'Relay for Life' after son's incredible cancer recovery

Edenderry man Des Farrell has helped 2FM DJ Louise McSharry launch the 2018 Relay for Life charity event in support of people battling cancer.

McSharry is encouraging communities around Ireland to take up the Relay For Life baton to support people in Ireland who are affected by cancer. Relay For Life is a 24 hour event that brings the community together to celebrate the lives of cancer survivors, remember those lost to the disease and fight back by increasing knowledge of cancer and raising money to fund vital research and services of the Irish Cancer Society.

Louise was joined by Des Farrell from Relay For Life Offaly as she helped launch the Irish Cancer Society’s 2018 Relay For Life events – including the local Relay which takes place in Derry Rovers AFC on 8-9 September.

Louise said, “Being diagnosed with cancer at the age of 31 was a huge shock. Like most people I never expected cancer to affect me. Very quickly I realised that cancer knows no boundaries – it can happen to anyone at any time. That’s why it’s so important that we come together at a community level to raise awareness and show support."

“Here in Offaly a fantastic committee host Relay For Life to celebrate, remember and fight back. Cancer can be extremely difficult, but knowing your local community is behind you is uplifting, and that’s what Relay For Life is all about.”

Des Farrell got involved in Relay For Life Offaly to support cancer patients, having witnessed his son battle cancer at the age of two. He said, “In 1983 our eldest child Clifford was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer. He was given 5% chance of survival but thankfully he pulled through and is a father himself now."

"My wish would be to find a permanent cure that would destroy this terrible disease. No amount of money or wealth can ever replace the loss of a human life but for the survivors, the Relay for life contributes enormously to their needs. My philosophy in life is to never give up and always help the less fortunate in our society and that’s why I encourage people to get involved in Relay For Life," Des added.

Averil Power, Chief Executive of the Irish Cancer Society said, “There are over 165,000 people in Ireland living with and beyond cancer, and by 2020, one in two people will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Relay For Life brings communities together in a very powerful way to fight against an illness that can make a person feel so alone. Get involved in your local Relay and join the fight back against cancer.”

Last year over 700 survivors were celebrated at Relay For Life events around the country, while thousands of people were remembered at special Candle of Hope ceremonies held at each Relay. The events also help raise awareness of services available locally, ways of reducing risk of cancer, and how people can help fund crucial supports and research.

Each Relay For Life event is organised by a dedicated local volunteer committee, supported by Irish Cancer Society. Anyone is welcome to get involved in Relay for Life. For more information on Relay For Life see www.cancer.ie/relayforlife

