Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Niamhorla Daly

The first contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Niamhorla Daly.

Niamhorla is 18 years old and is currently in her second year in college studying Spa and Wellness Management in Athlone Institute of Technology. She is a full time student and part time beauty therapist and makeup artist in the Blush and Brush Day Spa Tullamore.

Niamhorla is sponsored by Heidi Pohl of Mother and Me Little Fairies Day Spa.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply. www.roseoftralee.ie/apply