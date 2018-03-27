Actor Simon Delaney to open his New York-style deli at Kildare Village

Actor Simon Delaney is bringing a New York-style deli venture to Kildare Village next month.

Simply Simon’s Authentic New York Deli food truck will serve up hand-cut, American-style deli sandwiches, and will open on April 25.

The actor, who has starred in Bachelor's Walk, Moone Boy, The Delivery Man, Coronation Street and massive US hit series The Good Wife, fell in love with genuine American deli food while working in the States.

He published ‘Simply Simon’s – The Diner Cookbook’ last October, and his Kildare Village food truck will feature recipes from the book.