WATCH: Offaly choir promote mental health with stunning Pink Floyd cover

The HSE choir at Tullamore Hospital have once again struck a chord with this uplifting rendition of Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here.'

The choir made the video to promote mental health and wellbeing, promoting the mantra that the little things can make a difference.

If you need help or more information regarding your mental health, you can visit www.yourmentalhealth.ie.



_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.