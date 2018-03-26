RTE star and Offaly fiancé welcome 'gorgeous' baby girl

RTE presenter Kathryn Thomas and her Offaly fiancé Padraig McLoughlin have welcomed their first child together. Kathryn took to Instagram to express her delight after the birth of baby Ellie McLoughlin on Friday last.

The Operation Transformation host, Kathryn and Tullamore native Padraig are said to the "utterly in love," with Kathryn writing, "she is the most perfect thing I've ever seen."

The couple have been together since 2013 when they met in O'Donoghue's pub on Baggot Street, and began engaged in 2016 at Ballyfin in Co. Laois.

