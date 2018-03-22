RTÉ's midlands man takes leave for trip of a lifetime to Australia

RTÉ News Midlands correspondent Ciarán Mullooly has taken leave of absence from his reporting role to fulfill a dream of travelling to Australia.

Notable was his absence from the station's St Patrick's Day parades coverage, the Longford man is already enjoying the sights and sounds down under.

He tweeted on March 11: "And so the adventure begins - 18 years after we first planned it with my late brother Pat by our side. Thanks to Mick for minding the house - will be saying goodbye to this gadget for a while and savouring the memories in real time. G’day mate ..until we meet again"

He has already savoured the views from the world famous Syndey harbour bridge and tweeted a picture of Sydney Harbour.

We can look forward to following his journey over the coming months on twitter.

Well ....I said I would cross it when I came to it ....so here goes ....#Oz2018 pic.twitter.com/xrysDy5UTM — Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) March 20, 2018