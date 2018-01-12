Free Offaly workshop to educate parents on anxiety and self-harm

Offaly will be one of the local venues for helpful workshops aimed at educating parents on the issues of youth anxiety and self-harm.

The first workshop, 'Understanding Self-Harm Seminar for Parents,' is two-hour seminar for parents/teachers/SNAs aimed at developing participants' knowledge and understanding of self-harm and the reasons underlying such behaviour.

The seminar will also help participants to consider the needs of people who self- harm and gain knowledge of the following:

 Definitions of self-harm and its relationship with suicide

 Understanding of the prevalence of self-harm across different age groups and genders

 The functions, motivations and meanings underlying self-harm

 Awareness of the needs of people who self-harm and how to demonstrate improved sensitivity

 Possible interventions and helpful responses in responding to people who self-harm

 Information on the appropriate and relevant supports and services, locally and nationally.

This workshop will take place at the Central Hotel Tullamore on Wednesday, January 31 from 7pm to 9pm. It will be facilitated by Josephine Rigney, Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention - Laois/Offaly.

The second local workshop looks at 'Tips on how to address Anxiety and Sleepless Nights in Adolescents,' and will be presented by Carol Delaney and Máiréad Kerwin (Laois CAMHS).

They will present on Anxiety symptoms and why teenagers can find it difficult to sleep at night. This talk will include an opportunity for Questions & Answers.

It will take place at the Laois Education Centre on Monday, February 5 from 7pm to 9pm.

To book a place on the above courses parents can contact Yvonne, Laois Education Centre at (057) 8672402.

There is no fee for the above courses but booking is essential. Places are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

