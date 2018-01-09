Volunteers needed in Offaly for Lollipop Day

The Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) needs help from the people of Offaly this February. For the 17th annual Lollipop Day, the OCF is calling for volunteers in Offaly on Friday, February 23 and Saturday, February 24, to help raise vital funds for oesophageal cancer.

Lollipop Day involves thousands of people selling lollipops (€2) nationwide, in an effort to raise vital funds for the Oesophageal Cancer Fund. Without the generosity and support from volunteers, the OCF would not be able to provide the vital role it does in terms of awareness, research and better outcomes for patients and their families with this cancer in Ireland.

If you have a few hours to spare on these days, pop down on your own or with friends, have some fun and help the OCF.

Chief Executive of the Oesophageal Cancer Fund, Noelle Ryan, said:

“We are very fortunate to have an ever increasing number of dedicated volunteers, all of whom make Lollipop Day possible and a success every year. We never have enough volunteers so if anyone or any group is interested in helping out, please contact us on www.lollipopday.ie.”

For more information on Lollipop Day; to volunteer, to make a donation, go to www.lollipopday.ie or to volunteer in Offaly call Eileen on 086 069 7328.

Join the Lollipop Day Facebook page www.facebook.com/lollipopday

Twitter: @LollipopDayIE

Hashtag: #LollipopDay